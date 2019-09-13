LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 10-year-old boy was hit by a car Friday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Greg Phenis said the crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. Sept. 13 near Bronco Street and Arby Avenue, near Jones Boulevard south of Roy Horn Way.
Witnesses told police that the boy was attempting to walk across Arby Avenue when the driver of a 2015 Lexus was driving on the right-side of the undivided road.
The boy entered the roadway from the sidewalk and ran into the path of the Lexus. Police said the front of the Lexus struck the 10-year-old.
The driver of the Lexus stayed at the scene of the crash and didn't show signs of impairment, according to Las Vegas police.
The boy was taken to UMC Emergency Pediatric Department with critical injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Arby was closed in both directions while police investigated.
The crash remains under investigation.
