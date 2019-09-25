LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man was arrested after a body was found in a sleeping bag in a desert area in the northeast valley on Sept. 20.
Detectives arrested Michael Miller, 19, on Tuesday. According to police, Miller was taken into custody without incident on the 4600 block of Stacey Avenue, near West Lake Mead and North Decatur boulevards.
According to jail records, Miller is facing an open murder charge.
A release from Las Vegas police said Red Rock Search and Rescue was looking for a missing person near State Route 147 when they found the man on Sept. 20.
The road is the eastern stretch of Lake Mead Boulevard between the eastern edge of the Las Vegas Valley and Lake Mead Recreation Area.
The man was found to be deceased in a sleeping bag, and police said they determined the man was killed at a different location, then dumped in the desert.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man to Associated Press as 47-year-old Raul James Salazar, who was shot to death.
Miller is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27 at 8:30 a.m., according to court records.
