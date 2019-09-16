Wynn Resorts

FILE - This June 17, 2014 file photo shows the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore resorts in Las Vegas, both owned and operated by Wynn Resorts. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wynn Las Vegas announced Monday it will begin offering free valet parking starting Sept. 30, eliminating parking fees at the resort.

Valet parking at Wynn and Encore will be free for all guests, "without limitation, and without the need for validation," according to a news release.

“Free valet parking is an amenity that is highly appreciated by our guests and we are pleased to offer it to all of our visitors,” Wynn Las Vegas president Marilyn Spiegel said. “We take pride in providing guests with five-star service at Wynn and that begins upon arrival at the resort.”

Self-parking is free for all visitors at both Wynn and Encore self-park garages.

The move eliminates a paid-parking policy that had been in effect at Wynn and Encore in the summer of 2017.

