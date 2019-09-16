LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wynn Las Vegas announced Monday it will begin offering free valet parking starting Sept. 30, eliminating parking fees at the resort.
Valet parking at Wynn and Encore will be free for all guests, "without limitation, and without the need for validation," according to a news release.
“Free valet parking is an amenity that is highly appreciated by our guests and we are pleased to offer it to all of our visitors,” Wynn Las Vegas president Marilyn Spiegel said. “We take pride in providing guests with five-star service at Wynn and that begins upon arrival at the resort.”
Self-parking is free for all visitors at both Wynn and Encore self-park garages.
The move eliminates a paid-parking policy that had been in effect at Wynn and Encore in the summer of 2017.
"Casinos have to strike a balance," UNLV gaming historian David Schwartz said. "On one hand, they have to get the most value for their shareholders. On the other hand, they have to create an experience for guests that make them want to come back. Clearly paid parking isn't part of that equation."
Schwartz added free parking is a way to stay competitive.
"You want to reward people who do what you like," he said. "If someone doesn't charge parking, gamble with them, go to their restaurants and reward them with good behavior."
Tourists and locals hope soon others will follow suit and make paid parking a thing of the past.
"I think other properties will pay attention," Schwartz said. "If Wynn sees success from eliminating fees, other casinos might move to do the same thing. Parking in Las Vegas is just a thing that's been here so long on the Strip that people see it as a right. And you go in there specifically to spend money, a lot of money at the property, so it seems like the least you can do is park your car for free."
Other casinos on the Strip that offer free parking include Sahara, Stratosphere, Treasure Island, Tropicana, Venetian-Palazzo and Circus Circus.
All MGM and Caesars properties, except Circus Circus still have fees.
