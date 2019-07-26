LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to an analysis by "Business Insider," Wynn Las Vegas and Encore claimed the top two spots for the best casinos in the United States.
The analysis was done based on guest reviews from TripAdvisor, a statement from Wynn Resorts said. The Wynn was ranked number one with 75 percent five-star reviews; the Encore placed second with 74.41 five-star reviews.
Altogether, the Wynn and Encore received more than 31,000 five-star ratings on TripAdvisor. Guests who reviewed both properties commented on the rooms, staffing and views of the Las Vegas Strip.
"We are honored to see such an outpour of positive feedback from our guests," Marilyn Spiegel, president of Wynn Las Vegas and Encore, said. "Providing five-star amenities and service is paramount to us, and we are so appreciative that our guests have taken the time to share their recommendations and experiences."
Several other Las Vegas Strip properties, as well as off-Strip casinos, made the list:
- 40th place: Aliante Casino
- 31st place: Bellagio
- 26th place: MGM Grand
- 22nd place: Aria Resort & Casino
- 21st place: Caesars Palace
- 20th place: The Cosmopolitan
- 16th place: The Venetian
- 14th place: The M Resort
- 11th place: The Cromwell
- 6th place: The Palazzo
For the full casino ranking list, click here.
