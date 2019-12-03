LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol investigated a fatal wrong-way crash early Tuesday morning.
NHP said the crash happened on northbound I-15 and Charleston Boulevard around 3:30 a.m.
NHP Trooper Travis Smaka said a Jeep driving the wrong way crashed into an Amazon tractor trailer. That collision caused the Amazon trailer to hit a UPS trailer.
The driver of the Amazon trailer was taken to University Medical Center. The two people inside the UPS truck stayed on scene and were uninjured, Smaka said.
Smaka said there was about 20 gallons of fuel in roadway from the crash. Smaka said NHP is waiting on hazmat crews to help clean the fuel spill.
NHP is waiting on a toxicology report to determine if impairment was a factor, Smaka said.
Northbound traffic was being diverted off at Sahara Avenue. NHP advised drivers find an alternate route and expect delays.
NHP said there was no estimated time for the freeway to reopen.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
