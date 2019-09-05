LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Big Bounce America announced it would be bringing the world's largest bounce house to the Las Vegas area at the end of September.
The company's 2019 tour will be stopping at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas starting Sept. 29, according to Big Bounce's Facebook page. Other event dates at Craig Ranch Park include Sept. 29, Oct. 4 to 6, and Oct. 11 to 13.
Event start times vary, depending on the day.
"The Big Bounce America tour features three massive inflatable attractions: the world's largest bounce house, an incredible 900+ foot long obstacle course, and a unique, space-themed wonderland, bringing family-friendly entertainment to all new heights!" the company said in a press release.
The world's largest bounce house will include climbing towers, basketball hoops, slides, ball pits, confetti blasts, bubbles and competitions, Big Bounce said.
According to the company, the obstacle course will have kid friendly routes and 40 unique obstacles. The course is designed for all ages.
AirSPACE, the third feature for the event, is filled with "friendly aliens, spaceships, giant planets, moon crater ball pits" and a 60-foot maze, Big Bounce said.
Tickets are available for purchase here.
