LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for the public's help in identifying two women they said stole high-end sunglasses.
LVMPD said two Hispanic women in their 20s have stolen sunglasses from local retailers.
LVMPD Theft Crimes Bureau is asking for the public’s help ID'ing 2 Hispanic females, in their twenties, suspected of stealing high-end sunglasses from local retailers.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 10, 2019
Anyone w/info call #LVMPD at 702-828-2772, or to remain anonymous, call @CrimeStoppersNV at 702-385-5555. pic.twitter.com/Ez1Ko9SyCL
Anyone with information on the women is asked to call LVMPD at 702-828-2772, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
