LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for the public's help in identifying two women they said stole high-end sunglasses.

LVMPD said two Hispanic women in their 20s have stolen sunglasses from  local retailers. 

Anyone with information on the women is asked to call LVMPD at 702-828-2772, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

