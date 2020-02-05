LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas announced leadership changes at Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, including two woman named the first deputy fire chiefs in department history.
Sarah McCrea and Dina Dalessio were both promoted to deputy fire chiefs, joining current deputy chiefs Robert Nolan and David Slattery.
Dalessio currently serves as a battalion chief and has been with LVFR since 1999, the city said.
McCrea joined LVFR in 1998 and currently serves as an assistant fire chief, according to city officials.
The changes come after senior deputy chief Eddie Vigil retired. Assistant fire chief John Hurley will also retire, city officials said.
Clark County Fire Department deputy fire chief Jeff Buchanan was named senior deputy fire chief for LVFR. Buchanan served more than 10 years with the North Las Vegas Fire Department before joining CCFD in August 2014.
The City of Las Vegas said McCrea and Dalessio will move to their new roles Feb. 10. Buchanan will start at the end of February.
(1) comment
👏 good job
