LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two women who were killed after a crash near Boulder City on Wednesday were identified by the Clark County coroner.
The women were identified as Antonia Pattis, 78, from Henderson and 80-year-old Christina Rich of Freeport, New York.
The coroner was still investigating their cause and manner of death as of Sept. 5.
Nevada Highway Patrol said several people were injured in the crash. The department tweeted the collision involved two vehicles on U.S. 95 at Interstate-11.
Six people were inside a five-seat blue Nissan sedan that collided with another vehicle. NHP said four of those passengers are children aged 8 to 12.
The other vehicle, a white sedan, reportedly drove through a stop sign.
#update US95 NB at I-11 closed, traffic being diverted onto I-11 SB. NB I-11 is open. Total of 7 people transported, 1 deceased, injuries listed as serious to critical. #drivesafenv #buckleup #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/OMlblCTlno— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 4, 2019
The 95 was closed at I-11, and traffic was being diverted onto I-11 southbound.
