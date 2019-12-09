Woman with knife inside gift shop
Cecil Anderson (FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- A gift shop on the Las Vegas strip was evacuated Monday night after a woman brandished a knife inside the store.

Police responded to the Bonanza Gift shop near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara around 7:30 p.m. after reports that a woman was holding a knife inside the store.

Las Vegas police say the woman is acting aggressively and as a precaution the store has been evacuated. 

The public is urged to avoid the area as police continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

