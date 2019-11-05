LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police asked for help Tuesday night to find an 85-year-old woman with dementia who drove off with a vehicle driven by her friend.
According to police, Alexandria Morales was a passenger in a grey Ford Escape (plate PHB3615) with her friend around 2 p.m. on Nov. 5.
On the 9800 block of West Charleston Boulevard, police said her friend got out of the Escape and Morales went to the driver's side. She then drove westbound on Charleston and that was when she was last seen.
Police said she has a driver's license but has dementia and doesn't know where she lives or how to get there. She has no access to money or a phone.
She's 4'11", 115 lbs., with short blonde hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black hat. Anyone who sees her or the vehicle are encouraged to call police at (702) 633-9111.
