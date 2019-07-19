LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said an elderly woman who was reported missing on Friday near McCarran International Airport was found.
Lilia Capati, 72, was initially reported missing on July 19 near East Russell and Paradise roads. She was later safely located.
Las Vegas police initially said Capati was flying to Hawaii from McCarran Airport, but missed her flight and left the airport on her own. She suffers from dementia and may be in need of medical assistance.
Capati was last seen wearing a dark blue sweater, a red shirt and blue shorts. Las Vegas police said she may be carrying a grey purse.
She stands at around 5'2" and has brown hair and eyes, according to police.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact 311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.