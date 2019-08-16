NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a 78-year-old woman who was reported missing suffers from Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
Maria Calderon was last seen wearing white pants and a brown and yellow leopard print shirt, police said. Calderon also wears an Alzheimer's bracelet.
She stands under five-feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. North Las Vegas police said Calderon speaks very little English and wears her grey hair in a bun.
Anyone with any information in regards to her whereabouts were urged to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111.
