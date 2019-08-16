NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a 78-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer's disease and dementia was found safe Friday after being reported missing.
Maria Calderon was last seen wearing white pants and a brown and yellow leopard print shirt, police said. Calderon also wears an Alzheimer's bracelet.
She stands under five-feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. Police said Calderon speaks very little English and wears her grey hair in a bun.
