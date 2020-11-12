LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner has identified the woman who died after a crash on US 95 northbound near Decatur Tuesday morning.
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said the crash happened around 4:10 a.m. Nov. 10. Smaka said two women in a black Jaguar sedan were traveling northbound on US 95 approaching Decatur and lost control for reasons unknown. The Jaguar hit a concrete wall, flipped and was then hit by a white Ford F-150.
The passenger of the Jaguar was pronounced dead on scene, Smaka said. She has been identified as 28-year-old Raquel Maureen Taylor from Las Vegas.
Smaka said with the help of a Good Samaritan, the women were able to get out of the car after it hit the wall and flipped. The two women went back to the car to retrieve some personal belongings when the Ford truck hit the car. Smaka said the two women were outside of the Jaguar when it was hit by the truck.
The drivers of the Jaguar and Ford were taken to University Medical Center. NHP said the driver of the Jaguar had critical injuries but was stable; the female driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries.
Alcohol was not a suspected factor in the crash, Smaka said.
This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command’s 52nd fatal crash resulting in 58 fatalities for 2020.
