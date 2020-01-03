LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was taken into custody following an early morning barricade situation at University Medical Center Friday.
The woman barricaded herself inside a car in a hospital parking after allegedly dropping off a male for treatment.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ken Nogle said the incident started around 5:30 a.m. Jan. 3 at University Medical Center located on 800 Hope Place near Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive.
The hospital lockdown was lifted about 8:40 a.m.
Nogle said earlier in the night, a woman committed a domestic battery against a man at an unknown location. The man and woman went to UMC so the man could receive treatment for his injuries.
Upon arrival, the man called police to report the battery incident, according to Nogle.
When officers arrived, the woman involved was found inside a vehicle in the UMC parking lot, police said. Nogle said the woman refused to exit the vehicle and brandished a weapon.
Police didn't specify what kind of weapon the woman had in her possession.
The man's injuries are considered non life-threatening, according to police. SWAT and Metro negotiators are on-scene.
The emergency room side of UMC was not accessible to the public for more than one hour. The trauma side of the building was unaffected, police said.
UMC spokesman Scott Kerbs said everyone inside the hospital was safe.
Tonopah between Charleston and Palomino as well as Rancho Lane between Tonopah and Rancho Drive were briefly closed during the investigation. Traffic is now open.
