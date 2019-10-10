A former Red Rock Country Club tennis coach is suing after she says she was fired over her biracial children.
Carmel Mary-Hill was fired in 2016. She said one of her kids was with her at the club’s annual tennis tournament when a member commented, “Whose black kid is that?” The lawsuit alleges the member went to management and complained. Less than a week later, Mary-Hill got fired.
“My boss called me into the office and fired me,” Mary-Hill said. “And I said, 'What for?' He was really upset about it and said, 'I don’t know.' And I said, 'You can’t fire someone if you don’t know why you’re firing them.' And he said, 'It came from the GM.'”
Within a week, Mary-Hill filed a complaint with the Nevada Equal Rights Commission who subsequently launched an investigation.
In July Red Rock Country Club settled with NERC, but now Mary-Hill says it’s her turn.
In September, NERC issued a right-to-sue notice to Mary-Hill. Thursday her legal team filed a lawsuit.
“Since the case has come out, I’ve had people say thank you,” Mary-Hill said. “(People have said) I was discriminated against at Red Rock and I appreciate you standing up for what’s right.”
Mary-Hill and her legal team are seeking full front and back pay, employment benefits, punitive damages, compensatory damages and coverage for legal costs.
