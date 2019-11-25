LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Lamont Street.
According to Las Vegas police Sgt. Jon Scott, a passerby reported a vehicle accident at about 5 a.m. on Nov. 25.
Responding officers found a female dead in the driver's seat of her vehicle. The woman, believed to be in her late 20s or early 30s, had multiple gunshot wounds, Scott said.
In a release, police said the woman was driving east on Lake Mead when she was hit by gunfire. The car then went about a quarter-mile further before crashing into the wall.
A motive nor suspect had been identified by police in this case.
Lake Mead Boulevard was shut down in both directions from Marion Drive to Nellis Boulevard.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
