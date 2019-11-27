LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a woman found shot to death in her car in the northeast Las Vegas Valley earlier this week.
Patricia Salas, 48, died of multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner's office.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated the death near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Lamont Street near Nellis Boulevard around 5 a.m. Nov. 25.
Police said the woman was driving east on Lake Mead when she was hit by gunfire. The car then went about a quarter-mile further before crashing into a wall.
A motive nor suspect had been identified by police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.