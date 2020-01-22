LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was shot in the leg in the east Las Vegas Valley overnight, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the shooting happened around 10:01 p.m. Jan. 21.
Police said the woman was in the back seat of a Cadillac Escalade that was driving north of Bonanza Road when gunshots rang out and the woman was struck. Friends drove the woman to a 7-Eleven at Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue and called police.
The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, Gordon said. She was taken to the hospital and was stable.
Gordon said the suspect was still outstanding Wednesday morning.
(1) comment
Escalade sure sounds expensive? Perhaps it’s a well used beater ,with body damage and primer spots ? Kinda rough street ?
