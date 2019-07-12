LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Federal prosecutors said a Henderson woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison after she admitted to selling fentanyl in 2017, which resulted in the overdose death of a person.
Tianna Christina Cordova, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of fentanyl distribution in November 2018, federal prosecutors said. Cordova was charged in a suspending indictment in August that year. In addition to her sentencing, she was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised release.
According to court documents, Cordova used a coded language in online ads to sell narcotics, prosecutors said. She admitted on March 14, 2017 that she sold a controlled substance in the form of prescription pills to someone. After the person ingested the pills, he or she died from drug intoxication.
"Namely from an overdose of Fentanyl, Acetyl Fentanyl, and Citalopram," according to prosecutors. "Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin."
On June 21, 2018, during the execution of a search warrant at Cordova and co-defendant Robert Thornburg's residence, law enforcement found oxycodone, hydrocodone, alprazolam, four firearms and cash, federal prosecutors said.
Thornburg is scheduled to a jury trial on August 26.
According to prosecutors, he has been charged with one count each of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and amphetamine (adderall), distribution of oxycodone and adderall, distribution of oxyocodone, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
"This case serves as a deadly reminder of the dangers of Fentanyl," said U.S. Attorney Trutanich. "In our continued effort to combat the opioid crisis in Nevada, the U.S. Attorney's Office remains fully committed to the investigation and prosecution of fentanyl distributors."
The case was investigated by the DEA, with assistance from the Clark County coroner and Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.