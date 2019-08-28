LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police have asked the public for help in locating a woman was reported missing on Aug. 23 in the southwest valley.
Sharon Harrell, 53, was last seen in the area of South Durango Drive and Oakey Boulevard, Las Vegas police said. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
According to police, she stands around 5'5" and weighs approximately 122 pounds.
Anyone with any information in regards to Harrell's whereabouts were asked to call LVMPD at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907.
Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
