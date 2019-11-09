LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A family member said a 73-year-old woman who was last seen in downtown Las Vegas on Monday was found on Saturday.
Judith Schnepf was reported missing from the area of Carson and 4th Street on Nov. 4 wearing a dark pink jumpsuit with a silver stripe down the arms and legs and silver sandals.
Las Vegas police said they suspect Schnepf suffers from dementia and was considered an endangered person.
Her daughter reached out to FOX5 on Saturday to say a good Samaritan had found her and they were reunited.
The good Samaritan, Leann Hudson, called to say she recognized Schnepf from a FOX5 News report and called the police after she spotted the woman near Katie Avenue and Maryland Parkway.
"We're grateful for the woman who found her and we're focusing on the positive," Schnepf's daughter said.
