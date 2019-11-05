LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Summerlin on Tuesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LVMPD Officer Alejandra Zambrano said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the intersection of Rampart Boulevard and Canyon Run Drive near Summerlin Parkway. The intersection is just south of the entrance to JW Marriott.
Zambrano said a 2018 Harley-Davidson Sportster and a 2017 Hyundai Elantra were involved in the crash. The motorcycle was driving south on Rampart approaching the "T" intersection while the Elantra was driving north to turn left onto Canyon Run. Police said the Elantra turned in front of the motorcycle, causing the crash.
The 48-year-old woman on the motorcycle was taken to University Medical Center Trauma where she died.
The Clark County Coroner's office will release her name after family has been notified.
Police said the 63-year-old woman in the Elantra was uninjured and stayed on scene. LVMPD didn't suspect impairment as a factor in the crash.
This was LVMPD's 87th traffic-related fatality of 2019.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
