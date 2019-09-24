LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner released the identity of a woman killed in a violent crash earlier this week.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police said 62-year-old Robin Shafer died and several were injured after the Sunday accident involving multiple vehicles in the northwest valley.
Officers were called to the area of West Cheyenne Avenue and Soft Breezes Drive, near North Buffalo Drive, around 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 22, Metro Lt. Brian Boxler said.
Police said a 2019 Tesla Model 3 was speeding while going east on Cheyenne. The Tesla drove through a red light at Soft Breezes and hit a 2018 Honda CR-V that was turning left onto Soft Breezes.
The crash broke off the Honda's wheel assembly, motor and transmission.
Debris from that crash flew southeast into a 2002 Chrysler van, which was stopped at the intersection.
The Tesla then rotated toward the southeast corner of the intersection, hitting four pedestrians who were sitting on a low retaining wall, police said.
One pedestrian hit reported no injuries, while two others had minor injuries, according to police. The fourth, a 28-year-old man, had critical injuries.
Both people in the Honda were taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. The passenger, identified as Shafer, died at the hospital, while the driver, a 70-year-old man, remained hospitalized, fighting for his life.
Police said the driver of the Tesla, 32-year-old Gabriel Haas, was also taken to UMC, where he was being treated for injuries and investigated for impairment.
This was the 75th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD.
(2) comments
Dear Gabriel,
Embrace prison, bankruptcy, and eventual homelessness.
Ban Teslas. You never know when one will go rogue.
