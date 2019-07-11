LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating an auto versus pedestrian crash that left a woman dead Thursday night.
Police said officers responded to the intersection of Flamingo and Sandhill road just after 9 p.m. for crash involving a 76-year-old female pedestrian. A grey Infiniti was headed west on Flamingo and stuck an elderly woman who was crossing the street outside the marked crosswalk.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Las Vegas police said.
The driver of the Infiniti remained on scene and didn't suffer any injuries. Las Vegas police said impairment nor speed were considered factors in the crash.
This was Metro Police's 59th traffic-related fatality for 2019. The collision remains under investigation.
