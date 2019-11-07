LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman who was killed in a crash in Summerlin on Tuesday was identified by the Clark County coroner.
Cynthia Kline, 48, from Las Vegas died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner. Her death was ruled as an accident.
Officer Alejandra Zambrano with Las Vegas Metropolitan police said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the intersection of Rampart Boulevard and Canyon Run Drive near Summerlin Parkway.
According to Zambrano, a 2018 Harley-Davidson Sportster and a 2017 Hyundai Elantra were involved in the crash. Kline was headed south on Rampart, approaching the "T" intersection, while the Elantra was driving north to turn left onto Canyon Run.
Police said the Elantra turned in front of the motorcycle, causing the crash.
Police said the 63-year-old woman in the Elantra was uninjured and stayed on scene. LVMPD didn't suspect impairment as a factor in the crash.
This was LVMPD's 87th traffic-related fatality of 2019.
