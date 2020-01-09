LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was killed in a motorcycle versus vehicle collision near Decatur Boulevard and Diablo Drive Thursday morning.
Las Vegas police received the call about 8:11 a.m. LVMPD said a 1999 Mazda B3000 pickup truck was turning from eastbound Diablo to northbound Decatur while a 2018 Harley Davidson FXLR motorcycle was traveling southbound on Decatur at Diablo in the far left lane.
Police said the Mazda failed to yield right-of-way at the stop sign, resulting in the crash. The Harley rider died at the scene, police said.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the rider as 20-year-old Nicole Marie Corbeil from Phoenix. Corbeil died of blunt force trauma and her death was ruled an accident, the coroner's office said.
The driver of the Mazda stayed at the scene and didn't show signs of impairment, according to police.
The crash marks Metro's first traffic-related fatality of 2020 and remains under investigation.
Ooh 1999 real looser owning that cherry antique? Wow sad young girl with late model Harley-Davidson,very sad!
I went by that scene and yes it looked like the truck turned in front of her, there was a lot of Blood so I do not think she felt anything at all.
Taking a guess it involved the car turning left in front of a possibly speeding motorcycle. It plays like a broken record.
