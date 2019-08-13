LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was responding to the scene of a shooting Tuesday morning in the northwest valley.
The call came in at 6:23 a.m., police said.
Two women and a man were all drinking and socializing at an apartment in the 3800 block of Ormond Beach Street when a verbal argument broke out between the two women, according to police. The suspect, one of the women, told the other woman to leave.
As she was leaving, the suspect fired a shot that struck her in the right elbow, police said. The suspect then called 911 to report she had shot the victim.
Patrol officers arrived to find the apartment door open and blood in front of the apartment. They ordered the suspect to leave the apartment, and she complied.
Police found the victim inside the apartment and escorted her outside, where she was turned over to medical personnel, police said. She was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.
