HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A woman was hospitalized in Las Vegas after she was shot multiple times on Sunday afternoon.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Phillip Circle in Fort Mohave, Arizona to a domestic violence incident about 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.
When they arrived, they found a man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Nearby, they found a woman in a car who was shot multiple times.
She was taken the University Medical Center in Las Vegas with non-life threatening injuries, officials said. Other people in the vehicle were not injured.
The investigation was ongoing and identities will be released pending next-of-kin notification.
