LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was hospitalized after a suspect stole her purse at the South Premium Outlets in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police said the incident occurred at around 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 10 on the 7400 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. A woman was walking towards the parking lot when a suspect approached her.
The suspect attempted to steal the victim's purse and a struggle ensued, Las Vegas police said. During the struggle, the woman was stabbed and screamed for help.
LVMPD Sgt. Miguel Garcia said officers who were already at the South Premium Outlets, as part of the department's Holiday Initiative Program, responded to the incident.
The woman was taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. As of Wednesday morning, Garcia said the woman is stable.
No arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing. According to police, the suspect was last seen heading north from the shopping center.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Low life scum bag
