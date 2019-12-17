LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning near the Las Vegas Strip.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around just after midnight Dec. 17 in the area of Flamingo and Paradise roads.
Police said the woman was hit by a vehicle while in the roadway on Flamingo. The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, LVMPD said.
Police advised drivers to avoid the area while they investigated.
