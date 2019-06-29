LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was critically injured in a crash in the southwest valley early Saturday morning, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.
Officers were called to the area of West Tropicana Avenue and South Jones Boulevard just after 4:30 a.m. on June 29, police said. The driver of a 2013 Buick Verano, identified by police as 30-year-old Daniel Lujan, was stopped at a red light in the southbound lanes on Jones.
The driver of a 2017 Honda Civic, identified as 25-year-old Carolina Cervantez-Solis, approached the Buick from behind and struck the rear of the vehicle, according to Las Vegas police. The Buick was forced into the intersection and came to a stop.
The Honda rotated counterclockwise as it also slid to a stop in the intersection, police said. Solis was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Lujan stayed at the scene and suffered minor injuries. According to police, Solis showed signs of being impaired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.