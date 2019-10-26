LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car in the east valley, police said.
About 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 26, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the pedestrian was walking in the eastbound lanes outside of a crosswalk on East Desert Inn Road.
The driver of a 2016 Dodge Journey van was headed east on Desert Inn and the pedestrian got in the Dodge's path as the driver attempted to stop, Las Vegas police said.
The front of the Dodge struck the pedestrian and she was taken to Sunrise Trauma in critical condition. The driver who hit the woman wasn't impaired, and the pedestrian was at fault, according to LVMPD Lt. Ken Nogle.
Detectives from Metro's fatal detail were expected to be on scene investigating for several hours. Desert Inn was shut down at Boulder Highway.
The collision remains under investigation.
