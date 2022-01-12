LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment announced a woman hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot playing Face Up Pai Gow on Tuesday, January 11.
The guest won $968,167 on the game and won an additional $5,000 for the Fortune Bonus.
Caesars said the guest was visiting on a family vacation from Olympia, WA. She plans on using her winnings to invest in her nail salon business.
