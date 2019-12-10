LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was out for a run when she was hit by a car and died Monday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD said the crash happened around 10:48 p.m. Dec. 9 at East Desert Inn Road near the intersection with South Topaz Street.
Police said a 39-year-old female was running north across Desert Inn east of Topaz with another unidentified pedestrian. Police said a 2001 Volkswagen Passat, driven by a 71-year-old man, was traveling west when it swerved to miss the unidentified pedestrian, striking the woman on her right side.
The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the woman after next-of-kin is notified.
The driver stayed at the scene and didn't show signs of impairment, LVMPD said. The woman's death marked the 95th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.