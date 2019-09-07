NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman died after a shooting late Friday night in the north valley, North Las Vegas police said.
Officers were called to the area of Simmons Street and Gowan Road around 9 p.m. on Sept. 6 after receiving reports of a missing person.
According to police, officers found a 19-year-old woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Medical personnel who arrived pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
North Las Vegas police said the woman was reported missing around 7 p.m. by family members. Her cellphone was tracked to a park on the 3700 block of Simmons.
Family members saw the victim's van in the parking lot where they discovered the woman suffering from her injuries, police said.
No suspect information was immediately released, but law enforcement said they believe the victim and suspect knew each other.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the woman's identity, as well as her cause and manner of death, after its investigation.
Anyone with any information was asked to contact NLVPD at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
