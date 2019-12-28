LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman inside of her house fired one fatal shot at an attempted burglar in the southeast valley on Saturday afternoon, police said.
The woman was home alone about 11:15 a.m. on the 7000 block of Knoll View Drive, near Spencer Street and Warm Springs Road, when she heard glass shatter.
Moments before, she had heard a knock on the door and ignored it, police said.
Las Vegas homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said a 30-year-old man broke through the woman's sliding glass back door and went into her home. The woman went to her bedroom to get her handgun when the suspect confronted her, Spencer said.
The woman told police the man lunged toward her and she shot him once. He then ran out of the house through the broken door and drove off in a Kia.
Spencer said the woman then called 9-1-1 to report the incident. A nearby patrol officer found the suspect in his Kia about a half-mile away at the intersection of Warm Springs and Spencer Street after having hit a few other cars.
The suspect was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he died, Spencer said.
Police believe the suspect may have waiting in his car for several hours before the shooting, casing the area. The woman acted in self-defense.
Spencer said detectives would remain on scene for several hours.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(3) comments
I view this as an absolute win.
Good Work. This Women should get a Community Service Award.
A Kia is as good as a coffin.
