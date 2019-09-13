LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police arrested a woman in connection to the death of a young girl on Thursday.
Shevhuan Miller, 23, was arrested on Sept. 12 and faces a count of open murder and three counts of child abuse or neglect resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to jail records.
The girl, identified by the Clark County coroner as 5-year-old Janiyah Russell, was taken to Sunrise Hospital on Sept. 11, Las Vegas police. She reportedly went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead a half-hour later.
Police were called to the hospital. As of Sept. 13, the coroner was still investigating Russell's cause and manner of death.
Few details have been released in regards to the incident, but Las Vegas police said officers were called to The Suites near Boulder Highway and Twain Avenue after receiving reports that a child needed some sort of medical assistance.
Miller had her first court appearance on Sept. 13 and a Las Vegas judge ordered that she be held without bail, pending her next appearance, according to court records.
