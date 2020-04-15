UPDATE (APRIL 15): Las Vegas police said Wednesday they were notified the woman hit had died from her injuries on April 6.
This was the 28th traffic fatality for LVMPD in 2020.
ORIGINAL REPORT (APRIL 4): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating after they said a woman was hit by a vehicle east of the Strip.
The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. on April 4 at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.
In a media release, police said the woman hit was 26 years old. The investigation showed she was crossing the intersection diagonally outside of a crosswalk. A 71-year-old man was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram van eastbound on Flamingo when the van struck her.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Miguel Ibarra.
The driver stayed on scene, police said, and did not show signs of impairment.
The intersection was shut down for the investigation.
Even a machine learned driverless car that has no heart would not blame the victim for the crash even if they were jay walking, wearing dark clothing, homeless, under the influence, walking too slowly in a cross walk, cycling, etc, etc. No it would instead try to ‘learn’ how to find a safer and more efficient way to brake such as the Left Foot Braking Method and ban the teaching of the ‘Killer’ right foot braking method. It is unfortunate that neither NHTSA nor Nevada GHSA seem to want to peruse that course of action. Tradition and Testosterone can be a terrible thing. Note: Simply using your left foot to brake is not, repeat not the Left Foot Braking Method.
