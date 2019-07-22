LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman died more than a month after a crash in the Spring Valley area, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.
Officers were called to the area of West Flamingo and South Lindell roads just before 10 p.m. on June 14.
According to Las Vegas police, a woman had just exited a bus and attempted to cross the street outside the marked crosswalk.
The pedestrian, identified later by police as 63-year-old Sonia Alegre-Pinedo De Cordova, was struck by a 2016 Mazda 3 driven by an 18-year-old woman that was headed west on Flamingo, police said.
She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening head injuries. Alegre-Pinedo De Cordova was pronounced dead on July 19, police said.
This was investigated as the 63rd fatality in Metro's jurisdiction for 2019.
