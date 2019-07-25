LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman is dead following a stabbing in the 6200 block of West Flamingo Road Thursday afternoon, according to Las Vegas police.
About 2:15 p.m., authorities received a call of a reported stabbing at a park near Flamingo and Jones roads, Lt. Ray Spencer said in a press conference.
The female victim, believed to be a Hispanic woman in her 30s, was transported in critical condition to a local hospital after the incident where she was later pronounced dead, police said.
A female suspect was arrested and is being questioned by detectives.
Preliminary details indicate an altercation took place between two women, believed to be homeless.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
