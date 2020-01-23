LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman died after she was hit by an RTC bus in downtown Las Vegas late Wednesday night.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. at East Bonneville Avenue and South Main Street.
Police said an RTC bus was traveling south on Main turning eastbound onto Bonneville when the left-front of the bus hit a 75-year-old female pedestrian. LVMPD said the woman was crossing Bonneville in a marked crosswalk.
The woman was taken to University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, LVMPD said. The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the woman's identity after family is notified.
The area of Main and Bonneville was closed for several hours while police investigated.
The crash marks the eighth traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2020.
