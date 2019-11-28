LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman died Thanksgiving morning in the southwest valley after another driver ran a red light, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD Lt. Jeff Stuart said the crash happened around 8:35 a.m. Nov. 28 near Durango Drive and Russell Road.
Stuart said a driver ran a red light at the Durango and Russell intersection when the crash occurred.
Police said there was possible impairment from the driver who ran the red light.
Stuart said the person who died in the crash was a 35-year-old woman. A 12-year-old passenger in the woman's car was taken to the hospital out of precaution.
Other details about the crash weren't immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
