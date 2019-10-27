HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police said a woman died after crashing into a tree and fence early Sunday morning.
The crash happened on Boulder Highway, just south of East Sunset Road, around 12:17 a.m. on Oct. 27. According to Henderson police, a 33-year-old woman was driving a 2004 Chevrolet sedan at a high rate of speed.
The woman was headed north on Boulder Highway when she crossed 2 traffic lanes, exited the roadway and crashed into a tree and fence, police said. She was ejected from the vehicle and taken to Sunrise Trauma.
According to police, she was the only occupant in the car. She died about three hours later from her injuries at the hospital.
It was not immediately known if impairment was a factor.
The driver's name, as well as her cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner once her next of kind have been notified.
The was the ninth traffic-related fatality for Henderson police in 2019. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information was asked to call the Henderson Police Department as 702-267-4911 or 3-1-1. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.