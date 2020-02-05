LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman died after she crashed into a palm tree near the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday night.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 11:20 p.m. on Howard Hughes Parkway north of Corporate Drive, near East Flamingo and Paradise roads.
Police said a blue 2003 Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on Howard Hughes north of the Corporate Drive intersection when the Ford failed to turn with the curve in the road. The Ford left the road and the left side of the vehicle hit a mature palm tree, police said.
The driver, identified by police as a 34-year-old woman, was taken to Sunrise Hospital where she later died.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the woman once family has been notified.
The crash marks the 16th traffic-related fatality for Metro's jurisdiction in 2020.
Construction in the area. Road is badly marked and routed for the convenience of contractors not the motoring public. Typical scenario around the Strip. Koval has been a complete safety hazard for drivers going on 2 years now because of construction and the pass those builders get from the County. Fox% could have a full time reporter on the Strip just doing stories on how CC is NOT doing a very good job running the public's property. Roads for the signature RE in the valley are truly ridiculous. Cross Spring Mountain the LV Blvd sometime. If your car makes it you did good. Potholes r us is the Strip area.
