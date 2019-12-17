LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning near the Las Vegas Strip.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around just after midnight Dec. 17 in the area of Flamingo and Paradise roads.
LVMPD said evidence indicated the woman was crossing Flamingo southbound while a black pickup truck was traveling east on Flamingo in the right lane. Police said the vehicle hit the pedestrian who was in a dimly lit area with no crosswalk.
The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries, LVMPD said.
Police said the driver left the scene in the vehicle. The vehicle was described as a black 2015-2019 GMC Canyon or Chevrolet Colorado pickup.
Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle involved is urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-4060 or CrimeStoppers online or by phone at 702-385-5555.
