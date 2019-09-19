NYE COUNTY (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said a woman is in critical condition after crashing into a semi-truck on U.S. 95 in Nye County near Mercury, Nevada.
The crash happened on a two-lane road on U.S. 95, according to NHP. Mercury is located about 67 miles northwest of Las Vegas and is near Indian Springs.
The female driver of the passenger drifted into the path of the semi-truck and the driver of the semi attempted to get out of the way, NHP said. The two vehicles still collided and the woman was critically injured.
Impairment is suspected on the female driver's part.
Southbound lanes on U.S. 95 were closed while NHP investigated. Motorists were told to avoid the area.
NHP trooper Jason Burtaczuk said the crash was not involved with any of the Area 51 festivities in Rachel or Hiko.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
