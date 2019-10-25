NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a woman intentionally drove into a hotel-casino Friday morning after she was trespassed from the property Thursday night.
NLVPD Officer Eric Leavitt said a 50-year-old woman drove her RV into the Cannery Casino & Hotel at 2121 E. Craig Road.
Leavitt said the woman was hit a 66-year-old custodian who was just outside the casino when she tried to drive inside. Cannery employees told NLVPD that the woman kept hitting the gas even after she struck the custodian and was stuck inside the entrance, and that employees had to remove the woman from the RV to get her to stop.
Leavitt said NLVPD was already at Cannery for a separate incident and was able to respond quickly and arrest the woman.
The custodian was found under the RV and was in critical condition Friday morning, Leavitt said.
NLVPD looks to charge the woman with attempted murder, Leavitt said.
NLVPD said a portion of the hotel-casino was closed for investigation.
(1) comment
I prayed for the Custodian.
